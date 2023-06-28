Two missiles hit the Kramatorsk region in the east of the country on Tuesday, killing at least four people, local authorities said, who blamed Russia for the attack. Rescue teams continue to search a vandalized restaurant for victims. Among the survivors are the special envoy of France 24 Catalina Gómez Ángel, the Colombian writer Héctor Abad and the former peace commissioner Sergio Jaramillo.

A missile hit a restaurant in the Ukrainian town of Kramatorsk and caused at least four deaths, including a child, on Tuesday, June 27. At least 42 other people were injured according to the city council of Kramatorsk, a city that is a frequent target of Russian attacks.

The special envoy for France 24, Catalina Gómez Ángel, and two other Colombians, Sergio Jaramillo, the former peace commissioner, and the writer, Héctor Abad Faciolince, both promoters of the “Hold on Ukraine” campaign, were at the RIA restaurant, destroyed by the explosion. They escaped unscathed, as did their driver, Dmytro Kovalchuk. The Ukrainian writer, Victoria Amelina, who was with them, was hospitalized in serious condition.

The second missile struck a group of buildings in Kremenchuk, some 375km to the west in central Ukraine, injuring five, exactly one year after an attack on a shopping center killed at least 20 people.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his condolences to the victims of the Russian attack. “Today Russian terrorists also brutally bombed Kramatorsk. S-300 missiles. (…) My condolences to family and friends,” he declared in his late-night speech.

News in development…

