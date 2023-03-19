The earthquake had its epicenter in the province of Guayas, on the Pacific coast of the South American country, and affected several regions. The images show serious damage in some cities, although the authorities have denied the risk of a tsunami after the quake. After the initial shock, up to two less intense aftershocks have been recorded.

Ecuador suffered an earthquake of magnitude 6.5 on the Richter scale on March 18 that, so far, has left a total of four deaths and extensive material damage in various regions of this South American nation.

The earthquake, of magnitude 6.5 according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), occurred at a depth of 66.4 km, about 10 km from the city of Balao, in the province of Guayas, an area adjacent to the pacific coast. According to the authorities, it does not seem likely that the quake will generate a tsunami.

After the tremor, a multitude of incidents were recorded in various regions. Ecuador’s Risk Management Secretariat said in a statement that a wall had collapsed on a vehicle, killing one person, in the southern city of Cuenca.

For its part, in the Machala community, three people died and several structures collapsed, including a two-story house and a jetty, while several communities were left without electricity.

In the Guayas region, there was damage to the structure of buildings and shopping centers, as well as the collapse of the facade of a supermarket, although no deaths were reported.

The public oil company Petroecuador temporarily suspended activities as a precaution, although it did not register damage to any of its facilities.

After the incident occurred, Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso called for calm and stated that the damage would be assessed and the necessary services would be provided to meet the needs of citizens.

I have communicated with @cetorresb so that @Riesgos_Ec Evaluate the effects produced by the earthquake that occurred a moment ago in Balao, Guayas. I call for calm and information through official channels. — Guillermo Lasso (@LassoGuillermo) March 18, 2023



News in development…