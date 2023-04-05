A 25-year-old man who has already been detained by the authorities was in charge of assaulting a preschool armed with an axe. There he attacked several children, killing four of them and wounding four others. The demonstrations of condemnation have been replicated throughout the country.

At least four children died and four others were injured when a 25-year-old man armed with a small ax attacked a preschool in the southern Brazilian state of Santa Catarina on Wednesday, April 5, according to local police. and a hospital.

The exact reasons for the attack are still unknown, although the authorities confirmed that the subject is already in custody.

The events occurred in the city of Blumenau, and as detailed by the head of the city’s police department, Marcio Alberto Filippi, the attacker accessed the school campus by jumping over the walls of the place.

The ages of the minors attacked range between three and five years. The exact condition of those injured in the attack is unknown, although local media reported that they are admitted to the Santo Antonio de Blumenau Hospital and at least one of the minors presents a serious clinical picture.

The case has sparked reactions from several prominent officials, including President Luiz Inácio ‘Lula’ da Silva, who stated on Twitter that “there is no greater pain than that of a family that loses its children or grandchildren, even more so in a act of violence against innocent and defenseless children. My condolences and prayers to the families of the victims and the community of Blumenau in the face of the incident that occurred at the Bom Pastor nursery”.

In recent months, similar attacks have been repeated in other educational centers in Brazil. This Wednesday’s attack comes ten days after another assault perpetrated by a 13-year-old student, who entered a school armed with a knife. In that incident, a teacher was killed and four other students were injured.

In addition, on November 25, a 16-year-old adolescent shot dead four people in two schools in the municipality of Aracruz, in the state of Espírito Santo. Facts that are added to those of September of last year when a man armed with a revolver and two knives killed a disabled student, in a civic-military school, in Bahia.

