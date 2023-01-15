At least forty people have died this Sunday in a plane crash in Pokhara, in western Nepal, according to an Army spokesman. The Yeti Airlines ATR 72 twin-engine plane was carrying 72 passengers at the time of the event, including “four crew members and ten foreign citizens,” said the airline’s spokesman, Sudarshan Bartula. In addition, 6 minors would also travel inside.

“We do not know their nationalities. We are trying to find out,” Bartula said. The first information suggests that the plane lost control in an area located between the new airport and the old one in Pokhara, and began to burn. Rescue services have arrived at the scene and are trying to recover the bodies of the passengers.

Plane crashes are not uncommon in Nepal, home to eight of the world’s 14 highest mountains, including Everest, as the weather can change suddenly, creating dangerous conditions. The country’s prime minister, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, has convened an emergency cabinet following the accident.