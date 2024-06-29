At least five Indian Army soldiers died during training exercisein a territory near the border with China, when his tank was swept away by the current of a river, the armed force reported this Saturday, June 29.

“On the night of 28 June 2024, while retreating from a military training activity, an army tank was hit in the Shyok River near Saser Brangsa in Eastern Ladakh, due to a sudden rise in water level“the Indian Army’s Fire and Fury Corps said in a brief statement.

Although rescuers rushed to the scene, due to high current and water levels, “The rescue mission was not successful and the tank crew lost their lives”according to the army.

“Rescue operations are underway”he added.

The soldiers were on board a T-72 type war tankabout 40 tons, one of the most used combat vehicles in the world, active in the armies of dozens of countries.

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singhexpressed his regret about the accident with a message on the social network X.

“Deeply saddened by the loss of lives of five of our brave Indian Army soldiers in an unfortunate accident, while driving the tank through a river in Ladakh,” Singh posted.

Ladakh is a territory in the Indian Himalayas, a sensitive area for India, which is disputed with China.

For the last four years, neighbors and nuclear powers have been engaged in an armed escalation in this inhospitable territory, with a greater presence than usual on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the de facto border.

