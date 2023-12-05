At least five people, including two children, have died in a stabbing attack in New York. The TV channel reported this on December 4 ABCreferring to the city police.

It is noted that two police officers responded to the disturbance and were sent to a house in Queens, New York. A man was found there and subsequently attacked them with a knife. The man injured the police and was shot in response.

An 11-year-old girl was also found with stab wounds and later died in hospital. Three dead people were found inside the house, including a child and an elderly woman in critical condition.

It is reported that the suspect has been identified and has previously been arrested. The exact motives of the attacker have not been established at this time.

Earlier, on December 2, one person was killed and at least one was injured as a result of an attack by an unknown person on the Grenelle embankment near the Eiffel Tower in Paris. The police managed to detain the attacker. According to BFMTV, a 26-year-old Frenchman attacked a German citizen with a knife, who later died.