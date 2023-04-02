BAt least five soldiers were injured in a suspected Israeli airstrike in Syria, according to consistent reports. The Syrian state news agency Sana reported on Sunday night, citing military circles, that five people were injured and property was damaged by an attack by the “Israeli enemy” on positions in the central Syrian city of Homs and its surroundings. According to the head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Rami Abdel Rahman, several pro-Iranian fighters were also killed in the attack at a research center.

It is the third suspected Israeli attack on Syrian territory in three days. Airstrikes were aimed at the capital Damascus on Thursday and Friday nights, and two Syrian soldiers were injured in the first.

According to the Observatory, the Israeli missiles targeted several military positions owned by Syrian forces and pro-Iranian fighters in Homs. There was “reliable information” about the dead and injured, ambulances were on their way to the scene of the attack.

The UK-based observatory gets its information from a network in Syria. The information provided by the organization can hardly be verified by an independent party.

The Syrian state news agency Sana, citing military sources, reported that the Syrian air defense had intercepted several missiles.

Syrian Observatory: Seven attacks in March

Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes on Syrian territory, mostly targeting pro-Iranian militias and Hezbollah fighters or positions of the Syrian army. In March alone, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights counted seven attacks.







In February, 15 people were killed in an Israeli airstrike near Damascus, according to the Observatory. Israel usually does not comment on the attacks, but regularly stresses that it will not accept Iran extending its influence to Israel’s borders.