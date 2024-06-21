Home page World

From: Bettina Menzel, Moritz Bletzinger

A heat wave is sweeping across Greece, claiming lives among elderly travelers, despite warnings from the authorities and civil protection.

Athens – “This heat wave will go down in history,” says meteorologist Panagiotis Giannopoulos on public broadcaster ERT. The high temperatures are hitting Greece unusually early this year and have already led to several deathsespecially among older travelers.

Series of deaths in Greece: People underestimate heat during holiday hikes

“Many people underestimate the effort involved in hiking in the blazing Sun “The risk is increasing the older a person is,” explains Giannoulis. Heat stroke can lead to disorientation and loss of sense of time and must be treated immediately in hospital.

Beautiful landscapes tempt you to go hiking in Greece: But the scorching sun is dangerous. © imagebroker/Imago

Despite warnings from authorities and medical experts, many tourists are setting off on hikes. Since the beginning of June, at least five people have died while hiking on holiday, and others are still missing. According to dpa without exception between 55 and 80 years old.

Among them is a well-known British journalist, 64-year-old BBC presenter Michael Mosley, who died in early June reported missing on the Greek island of Symi and later found dead became.

Civil protection warns of heatwave in Greece: tourism industry suffers

The Greek authorities are appealing to the population to work from home if possible. Some schools remain closed. Civil protection recommends staying out of the sun, closing the shutters, drinking plenty of fluids and eating only light meals.

The local population, especially those who work in the tourism industry, are also affected by the high temperatures. “We have no choice, we have to work, especially now at the beginning of the tourism season,” restaurant owner Elisaveth Robou told the news agency AFP.

As Reaction to the heat The Ministry of Culture in Athens closed the Acropolis, Greece’s most visited tourist attraction, for two days during the hottest period between 12 noon and 5 p.m. (moe/bme/afp/dpa)