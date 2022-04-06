Morelia, Michoacan. – At least five forest fires they find each other active in the state of Michoacánreported forest authorities in the entity, which all are already being cared for by brigadistas without reporting any out of control.

According to the Forestry Commission of the State of Michoacán (Cofom), in the municipalities of Zinapecuaro, Ciudad Hidalgo, Cheran and Maderowhere these environmental damages are located, which do not report how many hectares affect Michoacan territory.

Regarding the situation in Zinapécuaro, the Cofom brigades are supported by Civil Protection personnel and volunteers from at least two communities, San José del Rincón and San Miguel de Taimeo, which are fighting the two fires.

The authorities described that, to combat the fires and prevent them from spreading, which would increase environmental damage, protocols are followed, such as making fire breaks to prevent the flames from spreading, an example is the fire registered in Ciudad Hidalgo.

A Cofom brigade also attends to the report in Madero, where elements of the National Forestry Commission (Conafor) brigade also support, so it is reported that the work continues until its extinction.

On the other hand, in the territory of Cherán there are two days of work, where they carry a vance of 70 percent of fire fighting, which is attended by a brigade of the forestry commission of the state executive.

The authorities call on society to avoid leaving elements that could cause fires in the forests of Michoacán, from lenses or glasses that make a magnifying glass effect with the sun, to cigarette buttscampfires or fire.

It was recalled that they can report any fire that is observed in the emergency numbers such as 911 so that the fire attention bodies work to eradicate the fire.