It happened in the town of Madison, and the Police have reported that an investigation is underway

12/16/2024



Updated at 7:39 p.m.





At least five people have died in a shooting near a school in the American city of Madison, Wisconsin, as reported by the local Police Department. Among the deceased is a minor who the Police consider responsible for the shooting.

Around 6:30 p.m. in the afternoon, the Police indicated that there was an investigation underway and has appealed to local people to avoid the area of ​​Abundant Life Christian School.

In addition, the roads around the school have been closed, so the Police have recommended that drivers search for “alternative routes”.

According to the K-12 School Shooting Database website, there have been 322 school shootings in the United States. This is the second year with the highest number of shootings since 1966, only surpassed by last year’s 349.