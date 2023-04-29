Image from local KTRK television of the Cleveland (Texas) home where the shooting took place. PA

The United States has registered a new mass shooting this morning, the one with at least four victims without counting the shooter. A man armed with an AR-15 assault rifle has killed five people of Honduran nationality in a house in Cleveland, in the State of Texas. Among the fatalities there is a child under eight years of age, in addition to three injured who have been hospitalized and whose condition is unknown. The shooter, known in the neighborhood for his fondness for shooting with his rifle in his garden, went on the run and local authorities have offered a reward of five million dollars to anyone who offers information on his whereabouts. .

Police sources in the town, located 75 kilometers from Houston, declined to give details of the identity of the victims, their ages or the possible motivation for the event, but they did describe the attacker, who allegedly carried out the massacre while intoxicated, as ” a Hispanic male approximately 5’7″ and last seen wearing jeans, with a black shirt and work boots, with short black hair.” As the San Jacinto County Sheriff, Greg Capers, reported shortly after to local television, the shooter is a Mexican national. The victims were shot in the neck and head, as if it were “an execution,” in Capers’ definition.

The attack occurred around 11:30 p.m. this Friday, local time. Four of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while the fifth died shortly after being taken to hospital. Unlike most mass shootings, which take place in public places like schools or supermarkets, the private setting of the Cleveland shooting strikes a distinctive note. The weapon used is unfortunately common in this type of killing: an assault rifle, like those used in combat and whose use most Democratic legislators, led by President Joe Biden himself, seek to limit. There has not been, however, the possibility of a bipartisan agreement in this regard, despite the progress made, a year ago, by the first and timid arms control pact signed by both parties. A year ago now, Biden asked the Senate to ban assault weapons.

From the sheriff’s statements it is inferred that the incident could have originated in a dispute between neighbors. The victims would have reproached the suspect for the noise of his shots at midnight and he, supposedly drunk, would have broken into the neighboring house and emptied the magazine against those present.

The NGO Gun Violence Archive (GVA), which monitors incidents of gun violence in the country, has recorded 174 mass shootings so far this year. Mass shooting is one with at least four victims, either dead or wounded, excluding the perpetrator if he is neutralized by the police or commits suicide.

