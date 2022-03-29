UpdateSeveral people were killed and injured in a shooting in a suburb of the Israeli city of Tel Aviv. This is reported by local media. A gunman is said to have been shot dead afterwards.

According to those media, the shooting took place in at least two places in the suburb of Bnei Brak, a neighborhood where many ultra-Orthodox Jews live. According to initial reports, the shooter would have been driving around on a motorcycle. Video footage circulating on social media shows the man on foot.

The gunman is said to be a 27-year-old Palestinian from the West Bank who works in construction in Bnei Brak. He is said to have been held in an Israeli cell before. He shot around the suburbs with an automatic rifle. First, the man aimed from the street at the balconies of apartments, then started shooting at passers-by.

Images are circulating on social media showing the man – walking down the street – shooting a driver of a car. The car then collides with a car parked along the narrow road and comes to a stop. The driver remains motionless.

The Israeli ambulance service reported that the man killed four people before being shot dead by rushing officers. A fifth victim died shortly after the incident in hospital from his/her injuries. One of the people killed by the gunman is said to be an Israeli agent who was chasing and neutralizing the man.

Forensic investigators on site in Bnei Brak. © REUTERS



The Dutch ambassador to Israel Hans Docter said on Twitter that he was ‘outraged’ by the attacks in Bnei Brak and Ramat Gan. Earlier in the evening, it was reported that the gunman had fired rounds in those two suburbs of Tel Aviv. Later it turned out that this had only been in Bnei Brak.

Local residents are urged to stay indoors for the time being, until it is clear whether the shooter acted alone or whether there may be other accomplices.

bloody week

It is the third major incident in Israel in just a week. Two days ago, another shooting took place in the town of Hadera, about 50 kilometers north of Tel Aviv. Two Israeli police officers were then killed by two attackers, both Israeli citizens of Arab descent. Six others were injured. Other officers eventually killed the two attackers.

A week ago there was a stabbing in the southern town of Beersheba. Then a sympathizer of the Islamic State terror group killed four Israelis by stabbing them or hitting them with his car. IS claimed responsibility for both attacks.



