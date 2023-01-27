According to Israeli media reports, at least five people were killed in an attack on an East Jerusalem synagogue on January 27, at least ten other people were injured in the attack. The Israeli Police described the act as “terrorist”.

The attack took place in the Neve Yaakov neighborhood of East Jerusalem. Emergency services reported that there were at least five deaths. The number of injured varies from 3, according to the Magen David Adom emergency corps, quoted by the EFE agency, and ten, according to the Reuters news agency.

“Five declared deaths at the scene, three victims transported to Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospital, including a 70-year-old in critical condition, a 20-year-old in serious condition, and a 14-year-old in moderate to severe condition,” a statement said. of the body Magen David Adom.

The Police described the attacker as a “terrorist” and assured that he had been “neutralized at the scene”. So far the identity of the attacker has not been revealed. The Israeli authorities tend to describe as “terrorist” any aggression that is carried out by Palestinians in the midst of the armed conflict that has existed for decades in the two towns.

After the attack was known, the Islamist movement Hamas celebrated from Gaza what happened through loudspeakers in the mosques. However, its authorship was not awarded. Other citizens in the enclave also celebrated by honking their motorcycle horns.

The deadly attack comes at a time when violence and tension between Palestinians and Israelis have escalated. This January 27, Israel bombarded the Gaza Strip in response to an attack launched previously from this territory. The day before, ten Palestinians were killed in the West Bank, nine of them during a military raid on a refugee camp.

News in development…