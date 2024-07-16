At least five people died in a shooting on Tuesday, July 16, in a Events center in the commune of Lampaa vulnerable neighborhood on the outskirts of Santiago, while they were at a party.

The Carabineros police force said that the Victims are four men and one woman and that there are several injured people of varying severity.

Also At least seven people were arrested and authorities are still investigating the cause of the shooting.

The massacre takes place just two days after four teenagers were killed on Sunday in Qulicura, another peripheral neighborhood of the capitalwhere authorities carried out several raids on Tuesday in search of the perpetrators of the crime.

Chile raises alarm after insecurity crisis

Both events have set off alarm bells in Chile, which has been experiencing a security crisis for several years due to the arrival of transnational organized crime in the country.

The homicide rate has gone from 4.5 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants in 2018 to 6.3 homicides in 2023 and the feeling of insecurity continues to grow, with crime becoming the greatest concern for citizens, above inflation or unemployment.

Despite this, Chile remains one of the safest countries in Latin Americawhere at least 117,492 people were murdered in 2023, resulting in a homicide rate of 20 per 100,000 inhabitants, according to the specialized platform InSight Crime.

The government of the progressive Gabriel Boric has implemented various measures to combat crime and this year applied the largest increase in the budget for security in the last eight years, but the right-wing opposition considers that it is not enough and is calling for a state of emergency to be declared in the capital.

