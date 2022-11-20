At least five people have died and 18 have been injured this morning in a shooting that occurred at an LGTBIQ club in the city of Colorado Springs, in the US state of Colorado, as confirmed by the Police Department. Security forces have detained a suspect, who has been injured and is receiving medical treatment at a local hospital in custody.

Police have not provided details about the motive for the attack and the type of firearm used in the shooting. The security forces have cordoned off the area and have called for caution to continue with the investigation. The shooting took place around midnight local time (08:00 in mainland Spain), at Club Q, as reported by police spokeswoman Pamela Castro at a press conference.

the local staff, Located in a shopping center on the outskirts of Colorado Springs, he has posted a message on his Facebook page in which he regrets “being devastated by the senseless attack” on the LGTBIQ community” and thanks the “quick reactions of the heroic customers”.

In 2016, a gunman killed 49 people at a nightclub popular with the gay community in Orlando, Florida, before being shot dead by police. The killer presented himself as an Islamic soldier and justified the shooting as a response to US bombing attacks on ISIS.

