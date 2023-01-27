Home page World

People were killed and injured in a firearm exchange in Jerusalem. It is unclear whether the attacker himself was killed. © Ahmad Gharabli/AFP

An armed attacker reportedly opened fire near a synagogue in a Jerusalem suburb. According to media reports, eight people are said to have died.

At least seven people were killed in a gun attack on a synagogue in east Jerusalem on Friday, police said. Shortly before, the Magen David Adom rescue service had spoken of five dead and three others injured.

Deadly shots in Jerusalem: Media reports of terrorist attack with eight dead

According to Jerusalem Post there are said to be eight dead and another 10 injured. As the Magen David Adom rescue service announced on Friday evening, several of them are in critical condition. The attacker was probably “neutralized”. It was initially unclear whether he was killed. According to the newspaper, the attacker was killed.

Terror in Israel: Police are looking for more terrorists after deadly shots in Jerusalem

Like the newspaper Jerusalem Post reported the incident happened at a synagogue in the Neve Ya’akov neighborhood. The assassin probably opened fire as the synagogue visitors left the building. The police are looking for other terrorists in the area.

More to come.