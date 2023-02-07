At least five Chinese “spy balloons” have flown through US airspace in recent years. Four of these came late to NORAD, the US and Canadian military organization that monitors North American airspace. That made US Air Force General Glen D. VanHerck, the commander of NORAD, known on Monday during a press conference. A Chinese spy balloon was spotted over the United States last Thursday, but was shot down by the Air Force over the Atlantic Ocean near the state of South Carolina on Sunday.

According to VanHerck, the other balloon intrusions took place under the presidency of Donald Trump at air bases near Texas, Florida, Hawaii and Guam. It was the US espionage services that tracked them down, not the responsible NORAD. VanHerck went through the dust during the press conference: “As a NORAD commander, it is my responsibility to detect threats to North America.”

Through the dust

He continued: “I will say that we have not noticed these threats, that is a gap in our situational awareness that we need to close.” According to VanHerck, the earlier Chinese balloon flights “were not comparable to last week’s” because they were much shorter. It is not known how long the Chinese balloon remained undetected in US airspace last week.

On Friday night, the Pentagon reported that a second Chinese balloon is hovering over South America, well within the United States’ military sphere of influence. Beijing, meanwhile, has confirmed that both the balloon over South America and the balloon downed on Sunday are Chinese, but insists that neither are intended for military purposes.

Due to weather conditions, they would have ended up over North and South America. The United States does not believe the Chinese line, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has canceled a scheduled meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in protest of the espionage actions.