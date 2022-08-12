AG Friday, 12 August 2022, 20:28



At least 11 people have died this Friday during a shooting in the city of Cetinje, in central Montenegro, as reported by the public broadcaster of the Balkan country.

“Eleven people were killed and six were injured, including a policeman,” the Montenegrin public broadcaster RTCG said, clarifying that the shooter, a 34-year-old man, was among the victims.

A police officer confirmed the balance to AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity. The shooting occurred in Cetinje, about 36 km west of Podgorica, the Montenegrin capital, as part of a family dispute, according to RTCG. Among the deceased are several minors.

The author of the massacre has been killed by police officers, the report states. It is the deadliest incident in decades in this former Yugoslav republic on the Adriatic coast.