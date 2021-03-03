At the least eight people were injured after being stabbed by a man in the town of Vetlanda, located in Sweden, investigating authorities as a “terrorist attack”.

According to information gathered by local media, a man in his 20s with a knife he attacked several people in the neighborhood Bangardsgatan about 15.00 on Wednesday.

The police spokesman in the eastern region of Vetlanda, Angelica Israelsson, has moved several people are “seriously injured” and other “slightly”. Police have shot the alleged perpetrator of the attack, which has been transferred to hospital without at the moment their current status is known.

The authorities have deployed surveillance in hospital which has been evacuated the alleged attacker, initially classified the incident as “attempted murder” but currently investigating an “alleged terrorist crime.” However, Israelsson has noted that “the motive is still unclear” because the man “has not been questioned,” he reported the newspaper ‘Aftonbladet’.