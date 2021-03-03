At least eight people have been injured after being stabbed by a man in the Swedish municipality of Vetlanda, which authorities are investigating as a “terrorist attack”.

According to information gathered by the local press, a man in his 20s attacked several people with a knife in the Bangardsgatan neighborhood at around 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

The spokeswoman for the Police in the eastern region of Vetlanda, Angelica Israelsson, has reported that several people are “seriously injured” and others “slightly”. The Police have shot at the alleged perpetrator of the attack, who has been transferred to a health center without his current state being known for the moment.

The authorities, who have deployed surveillance in the hospital to which the alleged attacker has been evacuated, initially classified the event as an “assassination attempt”, but are currently investigating a “suspected terrorist offense”. However, Israelsson has pointed out that “the reason is not yet clear” because the man “has not yet been questioned,” the newspaper ‘Aftonbladet’ reported.