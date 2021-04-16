At least eight people died this Thursday night in a shooting that occurred in a warehouse of the postal services company FedEx in the American city of Indianapolis (State of Indiana), as reported by the local police. The perpetrator of the shooting has committed suicide. Several people have been injured, one of them seriously, and have been transferred to a nearby hospital.

The event occurred shortly after 23:00 local time (06:00 on Friday in mainland Spain) in a warehouse of the FedEx company near the Indianapolis airport where 4,500 people work.

The spokeswoman for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Genae Cook, has indicated that at the moment it has not been possible to determine if the person responsible for the incident worked at the company or the reasons for the event, although she has highlighted that there is an investigation underway, as has been collected by the American television network NBC.

The authorities have summoned all the relatives who do not know anything about their loved ones to a nearby hotel, where they are receiving assistance.

For its part, FedEx has spoken of “a tragic shooting” at the facility. “Safety is our top priority and our thoughts are with all those affected. We are working to collect information and we are cooperating with the authorities in their investigation, ”he concluded.

In recent weeks there has been a rebound in shootings in the United States, the one that occurred on March 22 in a supermarket in Boulder (Colorado), with 10 deaths, the one that caused the most fatalities. A week earlier, on March 16, a man killed eight people in Atlanta, Georgia, in various attacks on Asian massage parlors.