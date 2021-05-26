At least eight people have died this Wednesday during a shooting in the garages of a railroad company in the city of San José, in the state of California, after an employee shot at his colleagues before committing suicide.

Santa Clara County Deputy Sheriff Russell Davis has reported to the media that “there have been at least eight deaths and multiple injuries” and has confirmed that the main suspect, Samuel Cassidy, has died.

Cassidy was an employee of the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA), a public entity that also offers bus and other suburban transportation services and has about 2,000 workers

The alleged shooter has shot himself at the scene after shooting his companions, according to police sources, cited by US media.

“This is a horrible day for our city and it is a tragic day for the VTA family. Our hearts cry for the families and co-workers, ”said San José Mayor Sam Liccardo.

The first calls have alerted of what happened at 6.34 in the morning, local time, and a little over an hour later, the authorities have reported that the shooter had fallen.

The president of the company, Glenn Hendricks, has regretted what happened and has sent his condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased and has shown his “pride” in the work of the workers, who continued with the service despite the shooting.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the organization. While driving here, I saw VTA buses on the road, “said Hendricks, who explained that the shooting took place in garages, but not in control centers.

The light rail service will remain suspended as of this noon, local time, due to the investigations that will be carried out at the scene, the VTA has reported.

From the Administration of the president, Joe Biden, they have reported that they are following up on what happened, since they do not know all the details of what happened, but from the White House they have already offered “all the help that is necessary” to the local authorities .

The White House undersecretary of the press, Karine Jean-Pierre, has stated that “it is clear” that the United States is “suffering an epidemic of armed violence”, both in “mass shootings” and in those that occur on a daily basis. and “that does not appear in the headlines at the national level.”