All the members of the plane have been evacuated

02/17/2025



Updated at 10:10 p.m.





A Delta Airlines plane has crashed this Monday when landing at Pearson in Toronto (Canada), as reported by the airport authority, in an accident in which The aircraft is over head And at least eight people have been injured among the 80s on board.

«Toronto Pearson International Airport is aware of an incident during the landing of a Delta Air Lines plane from Minneapolis. Emergency equipment is responding. All passengers and crew are located, ”said the airport in X. The public chain CBS reported for eight injured.

According to images collected by the CBC chain, the device-with capacity for 95 people-would have overturned on its back. Emergency teams have moved to the place, although at the moment the Canadian authorities They have not given details about the state of the injured.