Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/09/2024 – 21:20

The Regional Medical Council of Paraná (CRM-PR) reported, through a note, that, among the victims of the accident with the Voepass plane, which occurred this Friday (9), in Vinhedo, in the interior of São Paulo, the names of at least eight doctors registered with the Medical Council of Paraná were identified. Among them, Arianne Albuquerque Estevan Russo, José Roberto Leonel Ferreira, Mariana Comiran Belim and Sarah Sella Langer are confirmed.

“The Paraná Medical Council is mourning the tragic loss of so many fellow doctors, who were on their way to yet another professional development activity. Our deepest condolences to all family members and friends at this time of infinite pain,” said the president of the autarchy, Romualdo José Ribeiro Gama.

Victims

Related news:

Pediatrician and allergist Sarah Langer, a native of Cascavel, was a member of the Technical Chamber of Allergy and Immunology at CRM-PR. She was 35 years old and completed her residency in pediatric allergy and immunology at the Hospital das Clínicas in Ribeirão Preto.

“At this difficult time, we express our solidarity with family and friends,” said physician Paula Bley Strachman, coordinator of the Technical Chamber and treasurer of the Brazilian Association of Allergy and Immunology of Paraná.

Another victim identified was doctor Arianne Albuquerque Estevan Risso. She had worked at the Basic Health Unit in the Brasilândia neighborhood and was living in Cascavel. Mariana Belim had a degree in medicine from the State University of Western Paraná and had been working at the Cascavel campus since 2019.