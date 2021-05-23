Two children have been transferred in critical condition to a center in Turin Sagging of a cable car in northern Italy / EP EP Madrid Sunday, 23 May 2021, 15:27



At least eight people have died and two children are in critical condition when a cable car collapsed in the vicinity of the Italian town of Stresa, in the north of the country and near the border with Switzerland, as confirmed by sources of emergency services to the Italian media.

The cable car covered the route from Lake Maggiore to Mottarone mountain when, for reasons still under investigation, the cable that supported it broke 300 meters from the arrival station, in the highest part of the route, where it reaches 1,400 meters above sea level.

According to the sources of ‘Il Messaggero’ there were eleven people on board the cable car and the two children have been transferred to a center in Turin. The status of the last occupant is unknown.