Several strong earthquakes have shaken parts of Japan. © Uncredited/Kyodo News/AP/dpa

Several strong earthquakes shook parts of Japan. Residents on the west coast are still urged to be careful: the authorities are warning of further quakes in the coming days.

Tokyo – The death toll from a series of strong earthquakes on the west coast of Japan has continued to rise. At least eight people were killed in the severely affected Ishikawa Prefecture, the television station NHK reported on Tuesday. In the city of Wajima, dozens of houses burned down in one neighborhood the day before and others collapsed. Low flames were still burning in places on Tuesday and firefighters were still on duty. Smoke hung over the area. According to the media, several people were injured.

Residents along the entire west coast were still urged to exercise caution on Tuesday morning due to the ongoing threat of tsunami waves. A particularly strong earthquake with a magnitude of 7.6 had shaken the region the day before. The quake triggered tidal waves more than a meter high. The tremors caused landslides to break off, roads tore open and trees to fall. Several boats were lying keel-high in the harbor basin.

A warning of a five-meter-high tsunami was lifted the day before. The series of quakes continued on Tuesday morning. Buildings in the area of ​​the capital Tokyo, which has a population of millions, also began to sway the day before. High-speed trains were temporarily stopped. The meteorological agency warned of further strong quakes this week, especially in the next two or three days. dpa