At least eight people died and others 23 were injured by a bomb explosion in the middle of a popular market in a city in the northwestern province of Aleppo, under the control of pro-Turkish Syrian factions, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported this Sunday.

Rescue teams and ambulances continue to evacuate the site of the explosion, which took place this morning in the city of Azaz and whose responsibility is still unknown, since the deflagration caused “significant damage.” materials and fires” on the spot, indicated the NGO, whose headquarters are in the United Kingdom but which has a wide network of collaborators on the ground.

Syria is experiencing a wave of violence. Photo:Getty Images Share

The White Helmets rescue group, which operates in areas beyond the control of the Syrian Government, published images of the charred market and assured that among the deceased are two children and a woman.

The Observatory recalled that on March 20, a car driver died and two members of the military police were injured and taken to the hospital when a fire broke out. explosive device placed by unknown persons in a car at a military checkpoint located at the entrance to the city of Al Rai, in the Euphrates Shield area controlled by pro-Turkish factions.

Turkish troops have a presence in the border strip that runs from Azaz to Yarabulus, in northern Syria, and also control the Kurdish canton of Afrin, located in the same population region. mixed Arab-Kurdish, in addition to some extensions of territory in the northeast of the country.

EFE