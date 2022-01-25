At least eight people were killed by pressure on Monday ahead of an Africa Cup game at a stadium in the Cameroonian capital Yaoundé. In addition, at least 38 were injured, international news agencies report. The eighth final between host country Cameroon and the Comoros was scheduled in the stadium.

Cameroon is said to have tried to attract more visitors to the Olembe stadium, which was built especially for the tournament, after a low turnout at the first Africa Cup matches. Reuters news agency writes that authorities opened stadium gates, organized transport to the stadium and gave away free tickets to the match.

About 57,000 spectators would have tried to enter the stadium, according to the authorities, reports AP news agency. The stands could accommodate 60,000 people, but due to corona restrictions, a maximum of 40,000 fans were allowed to enter the stadium.

Things went wrong when security guards directed spectators to a closed gate, witness Marie Asongafack told AP. A crowd gathered at the closed entrance, pouring in in one go when the gate was finally opened. People were overrun in the crowd.

The African Football Association CAF says in a statement to investigate the situation in the Olembe stadium. “We are in constant contact with the Cameroonian government and the local organization.”