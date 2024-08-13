TOAt least eight people – two more than the last report – died this Monday due to the collapse of a three-story building -in which several families lived- located in the Caracas neighborhood of Petare, the largest favela in Venezuela, reported the state governor Miranda (north), Hector Rodriguez.

Of the total, two were babies, the official said in X, who expressed solidarity with the families of the victims of the collapse, which also injured 22 people, who were transferred to different health centers for treatment.

Rodriguez, who said that two houses “are partially affected”said that social care teams and security forces remain at the scene, where an adult and two children “were located unharmed and are sheltering in a nearby house.”

Hours earlier, the director of Civil Protection, Juan Carlos Oti Paituvi, explained – in a press release – that The 22 people rescued alive were taken to a nearby hospital, although the severity of their injuries was not specified.

In the statement, shared on the social network Instagram, authorities reiterated that several rescuers “remain deployed in search efforts” for survivors.

Firefighters work in the area where a three-story building collapsed on Monday, in the Unión de Petare neighborhood in Caracas (Venezuela). Photo:EFE Share

EFE confirmed that Nearly a hundred officials – including members of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) – are at the scene, where they established a security perimeter to continue removing debris.

Houses and vehicles near the collapsed building were also damaged, with broken walls and glass visible at the site.

Although the authorities have not revealed the possible causes of this incident, the neighbors assured EFE that It was the explosion of a domestic gas cylinder that caused the collapse.

EFE