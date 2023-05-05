At least eight people have died and 13 have been injured, of which seven are in critical condition, after a shooting that took place on Thursday night in the Serbian town of Mladenovac, about 60 kilometers south of Belgrade, as reported. the Serbian news agency Tanjug. The Serbian police, who have launched a strong search device, claim to have surrounded the attacker, 21-year-old UB, who according to witnesses opened fire from a moving car. The Serbian Minister of the Interior, Bratislav Gasic, has described the incident as a “terrorist act”, as reported by Serbian television. It is the second mass shooting in Seerbia in two days, following that of a 13-year-old student who on Tuesday killed eight classmates and a security guard at a Belgrade school.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Serbia has reported that the operation has been launched Whirlwind to hunt down the attacker and has indicated that the young man “is surrounded, but that he refuses to give himself up” and that he is firing shots at the police forces. All available patrols in the area have been directed to the towns of Mladenovac and Mali Požarevac, leaving all access blocked in an operation in which helicopters also participate.

At the moment, the reasons why the young man, around 11 at night, began shooting with an automatic weapon from a car in the vicinity of Mladenovac are unknown. Immediately afterwards, he left the scene of the shooting and the operation began to hunt him down. A local media outlet has stated that the young man was involved in an altercation in the courtyard of an educational center and left, but that he returned shortly after and started shooting. He then continued to drive his car and shoot at will in three more locations, reports Reuters, which reports that at least one police officer and the shooter’s sister are among the fatalities.

A Serbian police officer searches a vehicle after the assault on Friday. ANTONIO BRONIC (REUTERS)

Just this Friday, the country began three days of mourning after the shooting on Wednesday at a Belgrade school, in which a student shot and killed eight classmates, a security guard and wounded several boys before turning himself in. Hundreds of students with candlelights took part in vigils across the country on Thursday and religious services were held in memory of the victims. At the same time, hundreds of teachers gathered in front of the Ministry of Education to ask for more security measures in the classrooms.

Serbia does not have very worrying rates of this type of event, but it is true that it has a deep-rooted culture of gun ownership, especially in rural areas. In any case, there are many weapons in the country, in many cases from the recent wars in the Balkans, although there is also strict control by the authorities. Automatic weapons are prohibited and periodic amnesties have been made for the owners to turn them in. After the shooting on Tuesday, the Government announced a veto on the granting of new weapons permits and announced reviews of the conditions in which the owners keep them.

Still, in recent years there have been some mass shootings. In April 2013, a resident of the Mladenovac region shot dead 13 family members and neighbours. In 2016, a man killed five people in the north of the country; in 2015, four more people were killed in a shooting at the shooter’s brother’s wedding.

