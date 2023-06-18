The storm leaves a picture of devastation in the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul. A total of 40 communities are affected, 19 people are still missing – the search for them continues.

Many towns in the province of Rio Grande do Sul are under water, like Sao Leopoldo here. Image: Reuters

IAs a result of severe storms, at least eight people have died in southern Brazil. Another 19 were still missing, as the Brazilian news portal “G1” and the newspaper “Zero Hora” reported on Saturday, citing the civil defense of the state of Rio Grande do Sul.

A total of 40 communities were affected. A hurricane has been moving across the region since Thursday, which also brought a lot of rain. According to the Brazilian newspaper Folha de S. Paulo, rainfall in some communities almost doubled monthly. Tens of thousands of people were without power.

“In Caraá there is a picture of devastation,” wrote the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite, on Twitter after a visit to Caraá, one of the particularly hard-hit places on the north coast of the state, which was shaped by German immigrants. “Our priority now is humanitarian aid for the affected families.” The search for the missing people continues.

Regional Integration and Development Minister Waldez Goes and Communications Minister Paulo Pimenta traveled to Rio Grande do Sul on behalf of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The ministry had already announced the provision of 4,000 food baskets.