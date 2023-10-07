The death toll from Saturday’s two magnitude 6.3 earthquakes in Afghanistan has risen to 1,000, according to the latest information, a government official told news agency AFP. Earlier on Sunday morning, a spokesman for the Red Crescent, Erfanullah Sharafzoi, spoke of 500 deaths. Several people are buried under the rubble and many houses have become unliveable. There were also strong afterquakes.
Foreign editorial
Latest update:
07:01
