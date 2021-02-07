Some 125 people are missing after a large avalanche of water, mud and rocks hit a mountainous area in northern India on Sunday, destroying or seriously damaging two hydroelectric plants under construction and other infrastructure in its wake. “It arrived very quickly, there was no time to notify anyone,” one of the witnesses in the town of Raini, Sanjay Singh Rana, told Reuters by telephone. “I felt that even we were going to be swept away.”

The event took place early in the morning in the district of Chamoli, in the State of Uttarakhand in the Himalayas, when the rupture of a glacier triggered the avalanche and massive floods following the channels of several rivers, which forced to emergency evacuation of thousands of people.

Disaster response force personnel and some 350 members of different police forces are working in rescue efforts, while another 600 are in reserve, Uttarakhand Head of Government Trivendra Singh Rawat reported on Twitter. Much of the rescue efforts are focused on the search for the workers of two hydroelectric plants under construction affected by the avalanche. “The rescue teams are doing everything possible to save the lives of the missing workers at the site (of the NTPC headquarters (140 people) and the Rishiganga (17). My prayers are with each of the missing workers, ”he said.

Videos recorded with mobile phones of the moment of the avalanche and disseminated by social networks show the sudden arrival of a large column of mud and water through the bed of a river that hits the slopes of the valley with force and destroys structures such as the of at least one of the affected hydroelectric plants. “Right now there are no additional water flows or floods anywhere,” the Uttarakhand head of government stressed early in the afternoon.

The regional police have asked the inhabitants of the affected areas on social media to remain calm and move to safe places while rescue services arrive. “I am constantly following the unfortunate situation in Uttarakhand. India supports Uttarakhand and the nation prays for the safety of all there, ”Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter.

This mountainous region in the Himalayas also witnessed floods, landslides and the collapse of buildings in June 2013 after the monsoon rains were a month early and 68% more rainfall than usual. That tragedy caused about 7,000 dead or missing, many of them Hindu pilgrims who had come to Uttarakhand to visit some of the most important places for this faith in this region, where the Ganges river, sacred to this religion, is born.