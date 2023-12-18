At least 111 people were killed by a 6.2 magnitude earthquake this Monday, December 18, in the Chinese province of Gansu (northwest). About eight hours later, a 5.5 magnitude earthquake shook the Chinese region of Xinjiang, also in the northwest, with no casualties reported so far.

The earthquake was recorded at 11:59 local time on Monday, December 18 (15:59 GMT) and had its epicenter on the border between the provinces of Gansu and Qinghai, 10 kilometers deep, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

The State Council (Chinese Executive) and the Ministry of Emergency Management decreed a level II response to the incident, which especially affected the county of Jishisan, in Gansu, and the city of Haidong, in neighboring Qinghai, the official agency reported. Xinhua.

The highest number of deaths was recorded in Gansu, where at least a hundred people lost their lives, plus another eleven in Qinghai.

Numerous emergency and rescue teams have been sent to the site of the earthquake, while authorities have already begun to assess the damage to infrastructure and homes, although an official assessment has not yet been released.

Rescue workers set up emergency tents in Kangdiao village after the earthquake in Jishishan county, Gansu province, China, December 19, 2023. via REUTERS – CHINA DAILY

The Government has sent 1,440 firefighters to the area to support the response to the disaster, and another 1,603 from the affected region and neighboring provinces are mobilized to travel if necessary, reports the China Daily newspaper.

According to local media, water supply, electricity, communications and transportation services have been damaged.

For the moment, passenger and freight rail services also remain suspended in the affected area.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged everyone to spare no effort in search and rescue efforts, as well as in caring for the victims.

Another earthquake shakes the Xinjiang region of northwest China

Hours later, a 5.5 magnitude earthquake shook the Chinese region of Xinjiang (northwest), with no casualties reported so far, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

The earthquake was recorded at 9:46 a.m. on Tuesday (01:46 GMT), and had its epicenter in the Artush region of Xinjiang province, in an area bordering Kyrgyzstan, reports the state agency Xinhua.

With EFE