The escalation of violence in Burkina Faso has returned a trail of civilians killed after an attack by armed men against an anti-jihadist militia post Volunteers for the Defense of the Fatherland (VDP) in the northeast of the region. As confirmed by the country’s president, Roch Marc Christian Kaboré, on his Twitter account, there would be at least a hundred deaths.

The president has proclaimed three days of mourning for the victims of the attack. “The security and defense forces are working hard to find and neutralize those responsible for this despicable act,” said the president. “We must remain united against the forces of evil,” he concluded, without identifying those responsible.

Previously, local sources had informed the local radio station Radio Omega that the attack began late last Friday and has continued throughout this morning in the city of Solhan, Yagha province. “We are still hearing explosions. The Army is intervening ”, have indicated witnesses to the clashes.

After the attack on the militias, the assailants proceeded to set fire to the town’s houses and the market, according to sources from Radio France Internationale (RFI).

In addition, and police sources to the official agency of Burkina Faso (AIB), the number of victims is completely provisional and could increase in the last hours because the assailants began at a certain moment to shoot “blindly” against the population, in the that it is the bloodiest attack against the civilian population in recent years in the African country.

Solhan is 14 kilometers from Sebba, the capital of the province and has been scene of several incidents since the beginning of the year. On February 13, the deputy mayor of Sohan was kidnapped for three weeks by a group of bandits, from whom he eventually escaped.

The Volunteers for the Defense of the Fatherland are a militia that fights against the jihadist assailants who have spread terror in the rural areas of Burkina.

Local humanitarian organizations, such as the Observatory for Human Dignity, denounce that the group has sometimes acted as “death squads, sowing desolation under the banner of the fight against terrorism by carrying out summary executions of civilians, especially of the Fulani ethnic group. , also called peul.