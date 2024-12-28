Authorities continue to investigate the causes of the bridge collapse. Technicians evaluate whether structural problems or vehicle overloading could have contributed to the tragedy

At least ten people have died and seven are missing due to the collapse of the Juscelino Kubitscheck de Oliveira bridge, over the Tocantins River, in northern Brazil, last Sunday, as confirmed by the authorities.

The last victim has been identified in the last few hours six kilometers from the site of this week’s accident, according to the latest report from the Navy.

The rescue work will continue this Saturday after the installation in the last hours of a new diving system to optimize the immersion time in the area.

Authorities continue to investigate the causes of the bridge collapse. The technicians evaluate whether structural problems or overloading of vehicles could have contributed to the tragedy.