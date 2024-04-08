At least 94 people have died, including several children, and 26 are missing after a ferry capsized off the northern coast of Mozambique on Sunday, an official from the country's Maritime Transport Institute reported this Monday. The boat was an overloaded fishing boat and did not have a license to transport people, Lourenco Machado, administrator of the aforementioned institute, declared on state television.

Machado stated: “On Sunday we recorded a maritime incident in which at least 94 people died when a barge carrying 130 people capsized. “We have recovered 94 bodies and 26 are missing.” The boat was carrying people from Lunga, in Nampula province, to the island of Mozambique, he said, adding that initial reports indicated it had been hit by a tsunami.

Jaime Neto, Secretary of State for the province of Nampula, indicated that the passengers were fleeing the cholera that affects the area, according to the BBC. “As the boat was overcrowded and not suitable for carrying passengers, she ended up sinking,” he declared, adding that many children were among the dead.

Videos published on the social network X showed bodies lying on a beach and some people carrying the bodies of children. Reuters could not immediately verify these videos. Mozambique and other southern African countries have been battling cholera outbreaks since last year.

