TOAt least nine people, most of them children and teenagers, have died this Saturday after a projectile fired from Lebanon fell against the town of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights in northern Israel, medical sources confirmed to Israeli media.

Besides, Thirty other people, some of them in critical condition, have been injured. As confirmed by these same sources, after a massive rocket attack from Lebanon by the group Hezbollah.

Several teams from the Israeli Magen David Amon (MDA) emergency service, ambulances and medical evacuation helicopters were quickly dispatched to the scene to assist the victims.

“We witnessed a lot of destruction when we arrived at the football field, as well as objects that were on fire. There were casualties on the grass and the scene was gruesome, we immediately started treating the injured and some were evacuated to local clinics,” said one of the MDA doctors.

The air raid sirens, the doctor added, continued to sound as Israeli emergency teams provided medical care to the wounded.

In addition, a team of bomb disposal experts from the Israeli Police’s Northern District are continuing to inspect and secure the area of ​​the Golan Heights where “multiple munitions have fallen to eliminate any additional risk,” they said in a statement.

According to the Israeli newspaper The Times of Israel, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is holding a security meeting in the United States following the attack.

In addition, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is conducting an assessment with Army Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi and other senior defense officials, as they announced on their social networks.

“There is no doubt that Hezbollah has crossed all the red lines,” Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz warned in an interview with Israeli television Channel 12.

“We are facing an all-out war,” the Israeli minister added.

On its channels, the Lebanese group Hezbollah has claimed responsibility for launching dozens of projectiles against a military base in the Golan Heights.

At least 30 dead in Israeli attack on field hospital in central Gaza



At least 30 people, including women and children, have been killed and dozens injured after an Israeli airstrike with three missiles targeted a field hospital inside the Khadija school in Deir al Balah in the central Gaza Strip, the Hamas-controlled Gaza government said on Saturday.

The Khadija school was hosting displaced people from other parts of the enclave. The victims and wounded are being transferred to Al Aqsa Hospital, located in the same area.

