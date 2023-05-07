At least 9 dead leaves shooting in mall in Texas, USA.

Nine people died this Saturday, May 6, and another seven were injured after a shooting in a shopping center in the city of Allen, in Texas, in the southern United States.

The sheriff’s office reported the event through social networks, details of which are still unknown, while the local press published images of hundreds of people leaving the shopping center, which was evacuated.

According to the BNO news portal, aerial images taken by a press helicopter they show the bodies of at least four people, lying on the ground.

Allen police said an active investigation is underway and asked citizens to avoid going near the area, an establishment called Allen Premium Outlets.

“We found seven people dead at the scene. We transported nine people to the hospital… Of those we transported, two have since died,” said Jonathan Boyd, the fire chief in Allen, a Dallas suburb where the incident occurred. the shooting.

Apparently, the perpetrator of the shooting was killed by the authorities.

The United States has experienced at least 198 mass shootings so far this year, according to the organization Gun Violence Archive, which defines mass shootings as those in which four or more people are killed, not including the perpetrator of the attack.

