UPDATEAt least 85 people were killed and more than 320 people were injured, some 50 of them seriously, in a stampede that broke out during the distribution of aid supplies in the Yemeni capital Sanaa. This is reported by the authorities in the area controlled by Houthi rebels and is confirmed by various local health officials.

According to the Saba news agency of the Houthis, followers of a unique form of Islamic Shiism, humanitarian aid was distributed without prior coordination on Wednesday evening. Hundreds of people gathered in a school in the old town, where financial support was given. According to witnesses, gunshots rang out, after which panic ensued. Video footage shows how dozens of bodies lie on the ground and how people oppress each other to find a way out. The organizers of the humanitarian action have been arrested and the injured have been taken to hospitals. Women and children are also among the dead.

Yemen has been in a humanitarian crisis for years. Hunger has been widespread since civil war broke out in 2014. Iran-backed Houthi rebels then took over Sanaa and overthrew the government of then-President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.

Saudi Arabia supported the deposed president, after which the situation developed into a protracted international conflict. The Saudi coalition controls much of the south of the country and the Houthis control the north of the country and the capital.

The crisis, which has been raging for years, has now cost hundreds of thousands of deaths, due to war, major food shortages and poor healthcare. The UN estimated earlier this year that 21 million people, about two-thirds of the population, are in need of humanitarian aid and protection.

Saudi Arabia wants to put an end to military meddling in Yemen. A Saudi delegation therefore visited Sanaa earlier this month for talks with the Houthis. Earlier, representatives of the two parties met in Geneva, Switzerland. It was agreed there in March to release 887 prisoners of war and to continue negotiating a permanent truce and a peace settlement in May, after Ramadan.





