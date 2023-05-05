Home page World

Robin Dittrich

At least 84 people were injured in an accident at a secondary school. Irritant gas is said to have escaped in a building.

Kassel/Singen – More than 84 people were injured in a gas accident in a secondary school on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Students and teachers are said to be among the injured, and investigations into the course of events have been initiated.

Almost 90 injured after irritant gas leak in secondary school

The alleged irritant gas accident occurred in a secondary school in Singen near Constance. Most of the injured are children who were in the building at the time of the accident. The majority of those injured suffered only minor injuries. 80 children received first aid in a hall and did not have to go to a hospital, as a spokeswoman confirmed.

At least 84 people were injured in an irritant gas accident in a secondary school in Singen. © Arnulf Hettrich/Imago (symbol image)

However, three children and a teacher had to be treated as inpatients in a hospital with severe respiratory problems. It was initially unclear how the accident with tear gas was supposed to happen. Measurements were taken throughout the school building by the fire brigade. In addition, the police are investigating whether there could be other reasons for the gas leak.

Pupils complained of respiratory problems during class

The gas leak was noticed when several students complained about respiratory problems during class. In the middle of the fourth lesson, the entire building was therefore cleared by teachers and the emergency call dialed. After the emergency services arrived, the entire area around the affected building was cordoned off. After the evacuation, only almost 90 of the 600 students who were in the building at the time of the gas leak complained of symptoms.

After the evacuation of the school, the students could be picked up by their parents. Although it still seems unclear how the irritant gas accident could have happened, classes on Thursday, May 4, 2023 should already take place regularly, a spokesman for the city of Singen said.