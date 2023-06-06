Almost a hundred people, including 82 girls, were poisoned last weekend in two schools in Afghanistan and taken to hospital, According to official sources reported to EFE on Monday, at a time when secondary and higher education for women is prohibited by the Taliban.

Up to 56 of the primary school girls were poisoned last Saturday, in addition to 3 teachers, a teacher, two janitors and a parent at a school in the northern province of Sar-e-Pul, the provincial information director, Mufti Ameer, told EFE.

In that same region, 26 other students and four teachers were also poisoned the next dayAmer added.

According to the source, “All the students who were taken to the hospital had nausea and respiratory problems due to unknown persons spraying poison in the classrooms.”

Women in Afghanistan are barred from many public jobs and education is prohibited.

Howeverhis state of health “is good,” he added, while the authorities reported that they have already begun investigations to arrest those responsible.

This aggression takes place at a time when female secondary and university education is banned in Afghanistan, as part of the string of bans against women imposed by the Taliban since they came to power in August 2021.

Restrictions include the obligation to cover the face, segregation by sex and require the accompaniment of a male member of his family to travel.

A series of decisions to which last December was addede the ban on women working in non-governmental organizations, which was harshly condemned by the international community, fearful that the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan will worsen.

This regression of the rights of Afghan women is increasingly reminiscent of the position taken by the Taliban during its previous regime between 1996 and 2001, when Based on a rigid interpretation of Islam and its strict social code known as Pashtunwali, they prohibited female attendance at schools and confined women to the home.

EFE

