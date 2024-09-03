“About 150 suspected Boko Haram terrorists armed with rifles and RPGs attacked Mafa village on more than 50 motorcycles at about 4:00 pm on Sunday,” Yobe state police spokesman Abdulkareem Dongos told AFP.

“The terrorists killed many people but we have not yet confirmed the actual number of victims,” ​​he added.

“At least 81 people were killed,” said a spokesman for the local government chief in Tarmoa, where Mafa is located.

Residents said the death toll could be higher as several villagers were still missing and believed to have died after being chased into the bush by gunmen.

A resident, Modou Mohammed, said several others were missing, and estimated the death toll at more than 100. He added that some bodies were still in the bush.

The attack took place on Sunday afternoon in Yobe State, one of three states where a 15-year insurgency has killed thousands of Nigerians and displaced more than two million.