The cabin crew of an airline, the waiter from a beach area or the orange pickups are these days these days Waiting for a call indicating the day they return to their activity. They are some of the … groups that are most used The figure of the discontinuous fixed, A worker with an indefinite contract but who accumulates periods without activity due to the characteristics of the work he does, usually linked to the high seasons – the ones that begin from now on with Holy Week – and that hibernate in the casualties. At this point of the year, with the end of winter, There are almost a million members in this situationaccording to the data analyzed by Randstad from the records of the Ministry of Labor and Social Security related to February.

The first two months of the year constitute the stage in which most fixed discontinuous in inactivity is in Spain. In January they reached the peak – and record – of the 842,000 And, after a minimum fall in February to 819,000, from now on they will go out of the lists of a somewhat particular stop: They do not comput as security affiliates Social when they are not working; and They are not included in unemployment lists Registered, because they have a contract in force, although they may be charging a benefit. This statistical situation has been given for 40 years, although with the labor reform of 2022 and the impulse of this type of contracts against the storm, Social agents suffer from the monthly registry that defines how many discontinuous fixed workers there are each month working or unemployed.



Discontinuous fixed In inactivity Estimation of monthly evolution between registered and effective unemployed It enters into force Labor reform Fountain: Randstad with data of the Ministry of Labor / ABC Discontinuous fixed in inactivity Estimation of monthly evolution between registered and effective unemployed It enters into force Labor reform Fountain: Randstad with data from the Ministry of Labor / ABC

Valentín Bote, director of Randstad Research, explains that «right now We are at a time of high figure » Because we come from postnavity and all the stagnation of activity of the following weeks for many sectors. “There is also a rebound in late summer,” Clarifies, as a consequence of the end of summer holidays. “Now, in spring there is usually a decrease in discontinuous fixtures in inactivity, which coincides when the hospitality industry, for example, pulls its workers,” says a boat in its market analysis.

A prudent estimate

Actually, those 800,000 discontinuous fixed are an estimate of different labor analysis institutes, such as Randstad himself. But that figure It does not reflect the total number of people who are hired With this modality and do not work at this time. This calculation is elaborated by adjusting the number of registered unemployed (2.5 million today) with those they call as ‘effective unemployment’, including citizens who are also employment plaintiffs. From the difference between both figures, it can be estimated what is the number of stopped fixed fixed. But They are not all, but only those who have decided to register andn the Public State Employment Service (SEPE). Because, in reality, a discontinuous fixed is not obliged to sign up for Sepe, but usually, for example, when they are going to collect a benefit. There may be cases in which the records are not included, so that the estimate made is conservative, labor sources point to ABC.

The latest Social Security data suggest that there are just under one million affiliates in the mode of discontinuous fixed. It supposes Approximately 5% of all Spanish workers. That figure has doubled after the approval of the labor reform, three years ago. For the Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, is a minimum figure, as noted this week in Congress, and that has not meant the replacement of other types of work by those who enable them in this modality. Although the reality that these workers are going through throughout the year is very different, according to the sector: hospitality, agriculture, livestock and fishing, in addition to auxiliary services They are, in that order, the activities most linked to these labor fluctuations.

The only official reference to clarify this situation was a parliamentary response to the PP in the Senate in which the Ministry of Labor pointed out that the number of inactive discontinuous fixed employees registered in public employment services, but excluded from the lists of the recorded unemployment reached the 443,078 people at the end of 2022. Since then, no figure has been communicated again.

Indefinite several times

The other reality that the labor market lives with the fixed ones is what live a part of the workers who see how their relationship is broken even having that kind of hiring. Only in February there were about 24,000 affiliates They went through that situation. This is shown by the SEPE data in a usual tonic in which there are more fixed contracts than number of people with them.

This disproportion reveals how a part of the companies choose to finalize the relationship, even if it is indefinite. And a rotation of the fixed that is also explained by the non -overcoming of the trial periods (six months) of those who access a fixed position but see it liquidated in a few weeks or a few months.