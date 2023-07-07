At least 81 people were injured in a collision between two buses in New York. This was announced on July 6 by the local branch of the TV channel ABC.

A double-decker tour bus ran a red light and collided with a city bus at an intersection in Manhattan, New York.

“Dozens of people were injured, some injured were taken to the hospital, others were treated on the spot,” the journalists said, adding that some passengers of the double-decker bus had to be taken out through the window.

None of the victims received life-threatening injuries. According to the New York City Fire Department, 18 passengers were hospitalized, and another 63 received medical attention on the spot.

The day before, Milenio, citing municipal authorities, reported that at least 27 people died as a result of a bus falling from a 10-meter cliff in the Mexican state of Oaxaca, 17 people were injured. Among the dead was a one-year-old child.

The incident took place in the area of ​​Magdalena Peñasco. A passenger bus operated by Yosondúa ran off the road into a 10 m deep ravine for an unspecified reason and overturned as it fell.