At least 80 people died in the early hours of Saturday (local time in Israel) after a Israeli attack on a school in Gaza, where Palestinian civilians were taking refuge, according to rescue sources, while the enclave’s Hamas-run civil defense agency said more than 40 people were killed in the bombing.

The Israeli attack reportedly took place during dawn prayers at a school in the al-Daraj neighbourhood in central Gaza.

However, medical sources announced shortly after that the number of The death toll is approaching 100, with dozens more injuredseveral of them in serious or critical condition, according to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said for its part that the attack was carried out against a facility that was used by terrorists to attack the Israeli Army and was carried out by fighter aircraft. They added that many measures had been taken to minimise harm to civilians, including the use of precision weapons and the gathering of intelligence.

Systematically violating international law and operating from civilian safe houses, while using the population as human shields

Meanwhile, the newspaper The Times Of Israelciting an IDF statement, notes that the attacks were carried out “numerous attacks to reduce the chances of harming civilians” in Gaza before launching the bombardment with precision munitions, and accuses Hamas of “systematically violating international law and operating from civilian shelters, while using the population as human shields.”

This new attack occurred after at least 14 civilians, including two journalists, were killed in Khan Yunis on Friday.a city in the southern Gaza Strip where Israeli ground troops have again raided.

Alleging the presence of militants, Israeli ground troops began a new incursion early Friday into Khan Yunis, which was partially evacuated on Thursday and where soldiers engaged in fighting even underground.

The Israeli army admitted to having bombed more than 30 targets in the areaincluding alleged weapons storage facilities and militants.

The international community is putting renewed pressure on Israel and Hamas to agree to a ceasefire, urging them to resume negotiations next Thursday.

EFE