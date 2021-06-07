According to the authorities, the events are the responsibility of criminal groups operating in the area, which carry out theft of cattle and kidnap citizens to demand ransoms. The police spokesman assured that the number of victims could increase and added that there is an ongoing investigation.

At least 88 people lost their lives in the middle of an attack perpetrated by a criminal group last Thursday, June 3. This was reported by the Nigerian Police this day 6, at the same time that it detailed that the events occurred in the middle of a cattle robbery in seven villages in the northwest of the country.

Dozens of armed robbers arrived at the scene and, according to the Kebbi State Police spokesman, “initially 66 bodies were found, but then 22 more were found.” It is estimated that the number of victims could increase, while the investigation into what happened continues.

The attackers were traveling by motorcycle and the affected villages were Koro, Kimpi, Gaya, Dimi, Zutu, Rafin Gora and Iguenge in the Danko-Wasagu district.

The official explained that, after the violent events, the Police deployed agents in the region to prevent further attacks by the criminal group. However, fear led village residents to flee their homes.

Jihadist attacks and cattle thefts are frequent in the area. Last April, nine police officers were killed in the Sakaba district in a confrontation with armed men seeking to steal cattle.

Criminals have shown their loyalty to jihadist groups present in the northeast of the nation, but according to residents of the northern part of the country, their main motivation is greed. In recent months they have intensified attacks on schools and universities, as well as carried out mass kidnappings of students to ask for money in exchange for their release.

Violent events have been intensified in the last ten years by the increasing presence of criminal groups operating in northwestern and central Nigeria. They usually attack towns, steal livestock and kidnap both local personalities and international travelers to ask for ransoms.

Investigations carried out by the Nigerian authorities indicate that these organizations operate from camps located in the Rugu forest, which spans the states of Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna and Niger.

With AFP