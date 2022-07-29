According to the governor of Kentucky, many residents are missing; deaths can reach “double digits”

Heavy rains caused flooding in eastern Kentucky, United States, on Thursday (28.Jul.2022). According to state governor Andy Beshear, at least 8 people have died and many are missing.

“In a word, this event is devastating, and I believe it will end up being one of the most significant deadly floods we’ve had in Kentucky in a long time.,” Beshear said in an interview with journalists. “Let’s end up with a 2-digit death toll. At the moment, I think we can confirm at least 8, but the number is increasing, it seems, by the hour.”

The governor also reported that the floods had left 23,000 families without power. Some are isolated on roofs or trees. The National Guard and the State Police work in the rescue.

The floods were caused by 20 centimeters of rain that fell in just 24 hours, according to the National Weather Service. The North Fork Kentucky River, which is usually up to 60 centimeters deep, reached 6 meters.

Residents of the region posted videos of the floods on social media. Watch:

Hi everyone. My hometown Whitesburg, Kent and the surrounding areas are currently their worst flood in history. Please, please donate if you can. This area is extremely impoverished and very unstable. My heart is breaking. pic.twitter.com/byJH4bh67d — aj 🪴 CHECK PINNED 📌 (@soliloquirk) July 28, 2022

Climate change is not about the end of humanity. It’s about the impact on human lives. Floods in eastern Kentucky, winter storm in Texas, roads melting in England. This is the cost of fossil fuels that we don’t think about when we go to the pump.pic.twitter.com/cLAVVtugIZ — Trenton Lee (@trentplaysbass) July 28, 2022

More rain is forecast over the weekend.