At least eight people were killed and 71 others wounded this Friday in a suicide attack on a mosque in Kabul, where hundreds of faithful were gathered for prayer, so the number of victims could be higher.

The attack took place in the Khalifa Sahib Sufi mosque in western Kabul around 4:20 p.m. (11:50 GMT), when a suicide bomber blew himself up inside the religious compound, the area’s police chief, Hafiz, told Efe. Omar.

“Since the explosion occurred, six dead and 50 injured have been admitted, and some of the injured have been transferred to other hospitals.“, a hospital source, who requested anonymity, told Efe.

The Italian NGO Emergency, which has one of the main hospitals in Kabul, also reported on Twitter that they received at least two deaths and that 21 wounded were admitted to their center.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

This Friday’s event is part of a bloody wave of attacks that has taken place in recent weeks in Afghanistanand that have left dozens dead and wounded in attacks on mosques, means of transport and educational centers.

Just this Thursday two other simultaneous attacks took place in the country with explosions in two buses that were heading to rural areas of Mazar-e-Sharif, capital of the northern province of Balkh, which left at least ten dead and 13 injured.

The double attack, claimed this Friday by the Islamic State (EI) jihadist group, occurs within the framework of the campaign they call “revenge of the two sheikhs” launched two weeks ago by the new IS spokesman, Abu Omar al Muhager, in reference to the deaths of the previous leader of the organization and one of its spokesmen.

Exactly one week ago, a bomb attack on a mosque in Kunduz province, in northern Afghanistan, left at least 33 people dead and dozens injured.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING*

*With information from EFE

