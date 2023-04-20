At least 78 people died on April 20 and dozens were injured in a stampede that took place in the old city of Sanaathe Yemeni capital controlled by the Shiite Houthi rebels, in a unilaterally organized aid distribution center for the holiday of the end of the holy month of Ramadan, reported insurgent health sources.

“At 8:00 p.m. local time (5:00 p.m. GMT), the Al Tharwa Hospital Authority received the injured from the unfortunate stampede that occurred in the capital Sana’a during the distribution of sums of money by a merchant,” said the Ministry of Health of the Houthi rebels in a statement.

The number of victims is, according to the ministry, 78 dead and 139 injured, including 13 very serious and 62 who suffered minor injuries.

The Houthi Interior Ministry spokesman, General Abdul Khaliq al Ajri, considered what happened tonight in the capital as a “tragic and painful accident in which dozens of people died as a result of a stampede of citizens during the random distribution of sums of money by some merchants without coordination with the Ministry of the Interiorthe insurgents’ Yemeni news agency, Saba, reported.

(Keep reading: Man Sent 28 Years in Jail for Wrong Date of Birth.)

The Al Tharwa Hospital Authority received the injured.

The head of the Houthi ministry indicated that two of the merchants responsible for this distribution were arrested, while the prosecutor’s office immediately mobilized to investigate what happened.

Until now the reasons why this deadly stampede began is unknownone of the worst in the world in the last decade.

In a video published by Al Masira, a crowd is seen trapped among the people pressing to get out in one of the streets of the old city of Sana’a.

The Yemeni capital has been controlled by Iranian-backed rebels since 2014when a conflict began that forced the internationally recognized Yemeni government into exile in Aden, in the south of the country.

The war in Yemen, in which Saudi Arabia intervened in 2015 as the leader of a military coalition, has caused the worst humanitarian catastrophe on the planet.

TRAGEDY IN YEMEN: At least 78 people have died in a stampede during the random distribution of sums of money by some merchants, who have been arrested. pic.twitter.com/I2GsWpYPJT — GipuzkoaGaur (@gipuzkoagaur) April 20, 2023

EFE

More news

What does it mean when India overtakes China as the world’s most populous country?

New video shows the Dalai Lama inappropriately touching a young woman

They release a grandmother who took her daughter-in-law to India to kill her: this is the reason